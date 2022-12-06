The St. Michael’s Brass will present a concert of Christmas music on Sunday, December 18, at 3 p.m. at St. Michael’s Lutheran Church in Fountain City. The theme is “Rejoice!” Admission is free and open to the public. A collection of non-perishable food items for the Buffalo County Food Shelf is being taken before this concert. Refreshments will be served after the concert on Sunday. We will also present this concert at Winona Health Senior Living at Watkins-Manor House Great Hall at 175 East Seventh Street in Winona on Wednesday, December 28, at 6:30 p.m. Please join us in celebrating Jesus’ birth.
