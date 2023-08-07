St. Michael’s Lutheran Church, located at 38 South Hill Street in Fountain City, is planning an outdoor movie night on Friday, August 18, at 8:30 p.m. in their upper parking lot, located right next to the church. Please bring lawn chairs and/or blankets to watch Walt Disney’s “Toy Story.” Admittance is free, and refreshments will be provided.
