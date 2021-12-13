The St. Michael’s Brass will present a concert of Christmas music on Saturday, December 18, at 3 p.m. at the Fountain City Park. They will also present a concert on Sunday, December 19, at 3 p.m. at St. Michael’s Lutheran Church in Fountain City. The theme is “O Come All Ye Faithful.” Admission is free and open to the public. A collection of non-perishable food items for the Buffalo County Food Shelf is being taken before the concert. Refreshments will be served after the concert on Sunday. Please join us in celebrating Jesus’ birth. 