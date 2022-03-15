Please join us for the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka Annual Spring Craft/Art/Gift Show. It will be held on Saturday, April 2, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the St. Stan’s school gym. Lunch will be available. Come shop with our many vendors.
