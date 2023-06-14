Steamboat Days schedule of events 2023

Wed., June 14
Kid’s Power Pedal Tractor Pull
6-8 p.m.
Second and Lafayette streets
Torres One Ring Family Circus
7-8 p.m.
Second and Center streets
Ladies from the 80s
8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Entertainment Garden at Main Street and Levee Park
Button at door & cover
Torres One Ring Family Circus
9-10 p.m.
Parking lot at Second and Center streets
Thursday, June 15
Kid’s Fishing Contest
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Jaycee Shelter 340 East Lake Park Drive
Gold Star Amusements Carnival
3-11 p.m.
Second and Center streets
Wrist bands ($25 in advance/$30 during, 3-10 p.m.)
Dangerous Feats of Comedy
5:30-6 p.m.
Foot of Levee Park
U.S. Marines Reserve Brass Band
5:30-7 p.m.
Entertainment Garden at Main Street and Levee Park
Torres One Ring Family Circus
7-8 p.m.
Parking lot at Second and Center streets
Torres One Ring Family Circus
9-10 p.m.
Second and Center streets
Johnny Holm Band
9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Entertainment Garden at Main Street and Levee Park
Button at door & cover
Fri., June 16
Winona Steamboat Days Kiddie Parade
10 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
Lake Park Bandshell
Captain and Mate Ceremony
10:30-11 a.m.
Lake Park Bandshell
Children’s Concert with Bob and the Beach Combers
10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Lake Park Bandshell
Dangerous Feats of Comedy
10:45-11:15 a.m.
Lake Park Bandshell
Gold Star Amusements Carnival
1-11 p.m.
Second and Center streets
Wrist bands ($25 in advance/$30 during, 1-6 p.m.)
Dangerous Feats of Comedy
6-6:30 p.m.
At Second and Lafayette streets
Torres One Ring Family Circus
7-8 p.m.
Second and Center streets
U.S. Marine Reserve Concert Band
7-8 p.m.
Lake Park Bandshell 113 Lake Park Dr
Dangerous Feats of Comedy
7:30-8 p.m.
Second and Main streets
Winona’s Little Warriors Drumline
8-8:30 p.m.
Second and Center streets
Entertainment by SLAMABAMA
8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Entertainment Garden at Main Street and Levee Park
Button at door & cover
Torres One Ring Family Circus
9-10 p.m.
Second and Center streets
Sat., June 17
Merchants Bank Pancake Breakfast
8-10 a.m.
Merchants Bank Parking Lot 102 East Third Street
$9/person, $35/family, children 5 & under free
BK/5K Road Race
8-11 a.m.
Lake Park Lodge
Visit www.bk5k.com/ for more info.
Craft Fair
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
3rd and Center Street
Cornhole Tournament
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Levee Park Patio
$25 registration 9:45-10:15 a.m.
Winona’s Little Warriors Drumline
11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Third and Center streets
Car Show
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Historic Third Street, Downtown Winona
U.S. Marines Reserve Brass Band
11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Third and Center streets
Dangerous Feats of Comedy
12:30-1 p.m.
At car show on Third Street
Gold Star Amusements Carnival
1-11 p.m.
Second and Center streets
Wrist bands ($25 in advance/$30 during, 1-10 p.m.)
Dangerous Feats of Comedy
2-2:30 p.m.
Third and Center streets
Torres One Ring Family Circus
5:30-6:30 p.m.
Second and Center streets
U.S. Marine Reserve Rock Band
6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Hurry Back Productions Garden and Stage
Torres One Ring Family Circus
7 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Second and Center streets
Dangerous Feats of Comedy
8 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Second and Lafayette streets
Torres One Ring Family Circus
9 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Second and Center streets
Entertainment by Arch Allies – Hurry Back Productions Garden and Stage
9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Entertainment Garden at Main Street and Levee Park
Button at door & cover
Sun., June 18
Dangerous Feats of Comedy
11-11:30 a.m.
Second and Lafayette Street Winona
Grand Parade
12:01 p.m. - 2 p.m.
Parade start: Mankato Ave. and Broadway
Gold Star Amusements Carnival
2-11 p.m.
Second and Center streets
Wrist bands ($25 in advance/$30 during, 2-7 p.m.)
Torres One Ring Family Circus
7-8 p.m.
Second and Center streets
Torres One Ring Family Circus
9-10 p.m.
Second and Center streets
Dangerous Feats of Comedy
9:15-9:45 p.m.
Second and Lafayette streets
Fireworks Over the River
10-10:30 p.m.
Levee Park Patio
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.