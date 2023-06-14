Steamboat Days schedule of events 2023

Wed., June 14

Kid’s Power Pedal Tractor Pull

6-8 p.m.

Second and Lafayette streets

 

Torres One Ring Family Circus

7-8 p.m.

Second and Center streets

 

Ladies from the 80s

8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Entertainment Garden at Main Street and Levee Park

Button at door & cover

 

Torres One Ring Family Circus

9-10 p.m.

Parking lot at Second and Center streets

 

Thursday, June 15

Kid’s Fishing Contest

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jaycee Shelter 340 East Lake Park Drive

 

Gold Star Amusements Carnival

3-11 p.m.

Second and Center streets

Wrist bands ($25 in advance/$30 during, 3-10 p.m.)

 

Dangerous Feats of Comedy

5:30-6 p.m.

Foot of Levee Park

 

U.S. Marines Reserve Brass Band

5:30-7 p.m.

Entertainment Garden at Main Street and Levee Park

 

Torres One Ring Family Circus

7-8 p.m.

Parking lot at Second and Center streets

 

Torres One Ring Family Circus

9-10 p.m.

Second and Center streets

 

Johnny Holm Band

9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Entertainment Garden at Main Street and Levee Park

Button at door & cover

 

Fri., June 16

Winona Steamboat Days Kiddie Parade

10 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Lake Park Bandshell

 

Captain and Mate Ceremony

10:30-11 a.m.

Lake Park Bandshell

 

Children’s Concert with Bob and the Beach Combers

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Lake Park Bandshell

 

Dangerous Feats of Comedy

10:45-11:15 a.m.

Lake Park Bandshell

 

Gold Star Amusements Carnival

1-11 p.m.

Second and Center streets

Wrist bands ($25 in advance/$30 during, 1-6 p.m.)

 

Dangerous Feats of Comedy

6-6:30 p.m.

At Second and Lafayette streets

 

Torres One Ring Family Circus

7-8 p.m.

Second and Center streets

 

U.S. Marine Reserve Concert Band

7-8 p.m.

Lake Park Bandshell 113 Lake Park Dr

 

Dangerous Feats of Comedy

7:30-8 p.m.

Second and Main streets

 

Winona’s Little Warriors Drumline

8-8:30 p.m.

Second and Center streets

 

Entertainment by SLAMABAMA

8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Entertainment Garden at Main Street and Levee Park

Button at door & cover

 

Torres One Ring Family Circus

9-10 p.m.

Second and Center streets

 

Sat., June 17

Merchants Bank Pancake Breakfast

8-10 a.m.

Merchants Bank Parking Lot 102 East Third Street

$9/person, $35/family, children 5 & under free

 

BK/5K Road Race

8-11 a.m.

Lake Park Lodge

Visit www.bk5k.com/ for more info.  

 

 

Craft Fair

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

3rd and Center Street

 

Cornhole Tournament

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Levee Park Patio

$25 registration 9:45-10:15 a.m.

 

Winona’s Little Warriors Drumline

11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Third and Center streets

 

Car Show

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Historic Third Street, Downtown Winona

 

U.S. Marines Reserve Brass Band

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Third and Center streets

 

Dangerous Feats of Comedy

12:30-1 p.m.

At car show on Third Street

 

Gold Star Amusements Carnival

1-11 p.m.

Second and Center streets

Wrist bands ($25 in advance/$30 during, 1-10 p.m.)

 

Dangerous Feats of Comedy

2-2:30 p.m.

Third and Center streets

 

 

Torres One Ring Family Circus

5:30-6:30 p.m.

Second and Center streets

 

U.S. Marine Reserve Rock Band

6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Hurry Back Productions Garden and Stage

 

Torres One Ring Family Circus

7 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Second and Center streets

 

Dangerous Feats of Comedy

8 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Second and Lafayette streets

 

Torres One Ring Family Circus

9 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Second and Center streets

 

Entertainment by Arch Allies – Hurry Back Productions Garden and Stage

9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Entertainment Garden at Main Street and Levee Park

Button at door & cover

 

Sun., June 18

Dangerous Feats of Comedy

11-11:30 a.m.

Second and Lafayette Street Winona

 

Grand Parade

12:01 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Parade start: Mankato Ave. and Broadway

 

 

Gold Star Amusements Carnival

2-11 p.m.

Second and Center streets

Wrist bands ($25 in advance/$30 during, 2-7 p.m.)

 

Torres One Ring Family Circus

7-8 p.m.

Second and Center streets

 

Torres One Ring Family Circus

9-10 p.m.

Second and Center streets

 

 

Dangerous Feats of Comedy

9:15-9:45 p.m.

Second and Lafayette streets

 

Fireworks Over the River

10-10:30 p.m.

Levee Park Patio