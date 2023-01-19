It is estimated that over 500 people enjoyed the presentation by the Stoughton Norwegian Dancers on Sunday, January 15. One of the original founders of the group, Mia Martin, of Winona, marked the 70-year history of this group by offering a welcome and introduction to begin the program. With incredible gymnastic skills and dances unique to the Scandinavian countries, 24 Stoughton High School students and accompanying musicians enthralled all in attendance who ranged from young children to parents and grandparents and friends. There was a colorful array of Norwegian sweaters in the crowd. The Stoughton Norwegian Dancers are dedicated to serving the community, offering Scandinavian heritage and great entertainment at each event. They have traveled both nationally and internationally, heading again to Norway this year. With continued growth over seven decades, there are families marking third and fourth generation members. In these years, the community of Stoughton, Wis., has embraced the group with support and enthusiasm. Sons of Norway - Winona, under the leadership of President Don Klagge, spent many months preparing and planning for the hugely successful event. Volunteers under the excellent leadership of both Don Klagge and Mia Martin mobilized to organize the dancers’ presentation at the Winona High School gym and their overnight with breakfast at Central Lutheran Church. As a community, Winona said, “Velkommen.”
