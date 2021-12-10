The String Ties bluegrass band will bring their Christmas Show to the Winona Arts Center on Sunday, Dec. 19, at 2 p.m. The La Crosse, Wis., area band has honed this popular yule show over the last 10 years, with tight vocal harmonies and powerful playing – a fresh and heart-warming take on the melodies of the season. String Ties is Dan Sebranek on guitar (who also performs with Johnsmith, Hans Mayer, Bill Miller), Wayne Beezley on mandolin (Bus Boys, Monroe Doctrine), Larry Dalton on bass (Under Paris Skies, Dalton Brothers Trio), Rick Sampson on banjo (Sampson & Son, River Benders), and Winona fiddler Betsy Neil (Roux La, Buffalo Gals). You won’t want to miss this unique and entertaining show.
Music starts at 2 p.m. and the coffeehouse opens at 1 p.m. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Advance tickets are available at Hardt’s Music or through Eventbrite.com. A portion of the Fall Music Series is funded through Winona Affinity Federal Credit Union. The Winona Arts Center offers an intimate concert setting with some of the best acoustics in the area.
Please note proof of vaccines or a negative test taken within 72 hours of the event and masks are required for all large attendance programs.
