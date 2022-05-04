Students learn from orchestra players

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Students at St. Matthew’s Lutheran School recently enjoyed front row seats to a concert from members of the Winona Symphony Orchestra at their school and had an opportunity to speak about music with them. They listened to solo violin and piano performances, as well as a piece with both instruments, and asked the professional musicians questions about their work.
The performance accompanied a concert series featuring the Winona Symphony Orchestra playing at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum. The four-concert series paired music with the museum’s works of art to delve into the connections between musical and visual art. With each concert, some musicians performed part of the program at area schools, Winona Symphony Artistic Director Erik Rohde said. “For a lot of students, it’s a unique opportunity to interact at close range with a professional musician … And that’s such a great honor for us to be able to share that with students,” he said.
At the top of the concert, Apollo Music Festival Artistic Director Garret Ross and Rohde told students that one aspect of music they appreciate is its ability to tell stories and express different characters. Ross then performed two pieces by Robert Schumann called “Fantasy Pieces.” Ross explained to students after performing that when he discusses music, he likes to start with two questions: Is it happy or sad, and is it energetic or calm? He asked students what they heard with the first piece. One student said it sounded angry. Several exclaimed that it was energetic, while another student said the piece was “intense.” With the second piece, one student described it as sad.
Student Carter Christiansen, who is in fifth grade, said he appreciated “the intenseness … how it was so low, and went up so high,” and student Michael Hill, who is in fourth grade, said he enjoyed observing the pianist’s playing technique. The musician moved swiftly over all the piano’s keys, playing the lowest notes to the highest.
“You can listen to a video of someone playing music. It’s so much different to hear it in person,” eighth grade student Isabel Bohme said.
Rohde next performed a rondeau by Bach. In this musical form, the piece begins with a melody, then moves to another phrase of music, then returns to the melody, then shifts to a different phrase, and repeats this back and forth several times. Rohde challenged students to keep track of how many times Bach used the melody in the piece. Students guessed everywhere from four to 10 times, with six being correct.
“I enjoyed seeing all the younger kids as they were trying to count the times and come up with words to describe the music,” Bohme said.
To conclude the concert, Ross and Rohde performed the first movement of the “E Minor Sonata” by Mozart. Rohde explained how Mozart wrote the emotional piece after the death of his mother.
After the performance, students had an opportunity to ask questions. One asked the musicians why they chose to play the piano and violin. Both said their families inspired their decisions. When Rohde was about four, his parents picked the violin for him, his father having played it, and he ended up really enjoying it. A slight sibling rivalry influenced Ross’ choice. His older sister began playing the piano when he was about five. “I was really jealous, so I asked if I could take lessons,” he said. She ultimately stopped her lessons, and he discovered his enthusiasm for piano.
Another student asked how long it took the musicians to learn how to play their instruments. They agreed that they are still learning. “You never stop learning, which is great,” Rohde said.
That learning will hopefully motivate students, Rohde said. “I want students to be inspired by the music and inspired to make music a part of their lives in some way, whether that’s playing an instrument of their own or enjoying music,” Rohde said. He continued, “Music is a team sport. There are no winners or losers. We all get to experience it together in such a powerful way.”
Principal Scott Schomberg agreed, noting that he enjoyed observing students enjoy the performance and hoped it inspired them to pursue music in some form.
For Hill, Christiansen and student Alison Anderson, who is in third grade, the concert provided that inspiration. Hill, who plays the piano, said the performance motivated him to want to play more music and more instruments. Anderson said she would like to learn how to play the drums, and for Christiansen, learning to play the guitar is now a goal.
“I really respect all the people that take time and effort to play all these instruments,” Hill said.
