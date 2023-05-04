This summer, Sugarloaf Theatre will be doing a production of “Snoopy!!! The Musical.” This fantastic show is based on the comic strip, “Peanuts,” by Charles M. Schulz. The goal of this show is to spread joy to the whole Winona community using the fun, golden-age style of music that “Snoopy!!! The Musical” provides. All auditions, rehearsals, and performances for the show will be held at the Winona Arts Center.
On June 21, all adults and children 12 and older are invited to audition from 6:30-8 p.m., and if cast, they participate free of charge. All auditionees will be asked to register online for a five-minute audition slot within that time frame. In addition, auditionees will be asked to prepare a roughly one-minute-long excerpt of a song of their choice to be sung with our piano accompanist. They will also be asked to provide piano/vocal sheet music for their song.
For those who are cast in “Snoopy!!! The Musical,” there will be a cast meeting on June 23 from 6:15-8:15 p.m., and rehearsals for the show will be every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 6:15-8:15 p.m. and every Saturday from 12:45-2:45 p.m. starting on June 28, though not all actors will be called to every rehearsal. Rehearsals on August 7-11 will be tech rehearsal and could run until 10 p.m. at the latest.
“Snoopy!!! The Musical” will give two awesome performances, one on August 12 at 6 p.m. and one on August 13 at 2 p.m. Tickets will go on sale soon.
If you’d like to audition for the show, all you have to do is fill out the form on Sugarloaf Theatre’s Linktree: linktr.ee/sugarloaftheatre.
