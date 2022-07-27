The Summit Players Theatre will perform on Sunday, August 7, at Merrick State Park from 1-4 p.m. in the Nature Center.
The Summit Players are a traveling, nonprofit theatre company who present short, accessible, free Shakespeare workshops and performances to audiences around the state of Wisconsin.
Before each show, we teach a 45-minute workshop for kids (and fun adults) on Shakespearean text, general theatre practices, and how Shakespeare used nature in his plays.
All the words in our shows belong to Shakespeare; there are just less of them. Summit Players Theatre shows are produced with new cuttings of Shakespeare's scripts that become tight, approximately 75-minute shows of mayhem, character switches, and hilarity.
The event is free, but a valid park vehicle sticker is required to enter the park.
