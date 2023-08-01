Merrick State Park presents the Summit Players Theatre on August 5 at 5:30 p.m. for their workshop, and at 7 p.m., all perform "Macbeth" in the Nature Center. Rain or shine, the program goes on. However, if there is lightning in the area, the program is canceled. A current park sticker is required to enter the park.
Summit Players Theatre is a traveling, nonprofit theater company that presents short, accessible, Shakespeare workshops and performances to audiences around the state of Wisconsin. Before each show, we teach a 45-minute workshop for kids (and fun adults) on Shakespearean text, general theatre practices, and how Shakespeare used nature in his plays.
All the words in our shows belong to Shakespeare; there are just less of them. Summit Players Theatre shows are produced with new cuttings of Shakespeare's scripts that become tight, approximately 75-minute shows full of mayhem, character switches, and hilarity.
The Summit Players' Shakespeare in the State Parks program is unique; we are the only company in the country which tours a production to multiple state parks each summer, presenting a show and education programs completely free to audiences. We are proud to be working in collaboration with the Wisconsin State Parks system and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to create a positive overlap between the arts and outdoor recreation programs. Our goal is to use theater as a learning medium and introduce children to a love of language, communicating, and constructive play, while providing adults with an enjoyable theatrical experience.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.