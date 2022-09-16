On Saturday, September 24, from 1-3 p.m., at Paperbacks and Pieces Bookstore (424 Mankato Avenue, Winona), Richie Swanson will celebrate the American Library Association’s Banned Books Weeks 2022, which champions “the freedom to read,” by reading “Eden Never Heard,” a short story set during early logging days on the upper Mississippi River. Though the story was never banned, it depicts two men in love who face the ban of their lifestyles by the values of colonial settlement, circa 1850s.
Richie will sign copies of his novel “First Territory,” the story of a 16-year-old emigrant in love with a Native girl during the U.S. invasion of Yakama Indian homelands, 1855-1856. A reviewer in Whispering Winds Magazine called it “the most convincing piece of historical fiction I’ve ever read.”
Richie explored North America by bicycle from 1977-2005. His many visits to Indian reservations inspire his stories about U.S.-Native relations during the 19th century. Richie’s river fictions include two Pushcart nominations.
For more information on this event, visit paperbacksandpieces.com. For more information about Richie Swanson’s work, visit bookshop.org/books/first-territory/9780865349506 or richieswanson.com.
