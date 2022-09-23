On Sunday, October 2, 2022, H3O Jazz Trio will present the second annual “Sweet Sounds” – a concert to benefit the Lutheran Campus Center in Winona. The event runs from 2-4 p.m. and will feature the jazz trio along with some special guests and a delicious variety of homemade treats. The concert will be held outside, weather permitting, at Faith Lutheran Church, 1717 West Service Drive, Winona, and will move inside if the weather is unfavorable. There is no fee to enjoy this fun afternoon, and the event is open to all with donations gratefully accepted.
The Lutheran Campus Center (LCC), located next to Mugby Junction at 451 Huff Street in Winona, serves college students of all faiths and backgrounds. It is a safe and welcoming place where young people are allowed the opportunity to explore life questions, learn about and participate in social justice and community service, study the Bible, and share the love of God. The LCC provides free, homemade dinners every Sunday at 6 p.m. and worship services Sunday at 7 p.m., as well as other events and experiences throughout the academic year.
H3O Jazz Trio features a father and his two sons. They began playing together in 2011, when the younger son, Max, was only 14 years old. Along with older brother Hans, on drums and vibes, and dad Eric, on the piano, the group was asked to play for a private pool party and haven’t stopped since. The trio hosts the Island City Brewing Company Jazz Jam on the third Sunday of every month. Their monthly jams have raised over $17,000 for local nonprofits since April 2021. An up-to-date schedule can be found at H3OJazz.com/calendar.html.
Please contact Kelley Olson at 507-351-5327 or kelleyolsonlcc@gmail.com with any questions.
