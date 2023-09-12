The Winona Dakota Unity Alliance (WDUA) is inviting community members to assist with garden tending and the creation of public art with Sarah Johnson, of The Joy Labs. Join us on Wednesday, September 20, from 5:30-7 p.m. in the garden (next to the fire ring) to co-create a mini mural to be displayed at Unity Park and to help weed and tend the garden to care for our plant relatives. Sara Holger, lead naturalist at Whitewater State Park and Minnesota master naturalist instructor, will be helping to guide volunteers in caring for the garden.
Several years ago, the WDUA received sweetgrass (wac̣anġa in Dakota language) and sage (pežihota bdaska) from Prairie Island Indian Community Gardens. The WDUA is working with Parks and Recreation in the city of Winona to steward these plants. Together, they are working to highlight the cultural significance of the plants by hosting community education events and developing artistic and interpretive signs to increase visibility and public understanding.
Please wear clothes that you don't mind getting messy. Bring a water bottle, garden gloves, and your own garden trowel, if you have one.
