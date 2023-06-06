Get your dancing shoes ready: Winona will be stomping, swinging, and swaying to the sounds of live music and dancing at Swinging in the Street on Friday, June 9, from 6-9 p.m. This free dance party, thrown by the Winona Main Street Program (winonamainstreet.com) and the River City Dancers/Breitlow Ballroom and accompanied by members of the La Crosse Jazz Orchestra, offers the community a free dance lesson and a night of fun for downtown Winona.
Folks from all walks of life and cultures attend this annual event. Swinging in the Street sees visitors from around the region, including the Twin Cities and Rochester, Minn., as well as Eau Claire, Sparta, Viroqua, and La Crosse, Wis.
Events like these promote connecting with others in the community and encourage a sense of pride and belonging. When Winona is dedicated to making these kinds of events happen, people are proud to live here. Winona has a rich history of building community from the ground up. Its people and values are represented on nights like these when the vibrancy of the businesses and magic of music bounces off the streets and friends gather to laugh, dance, and enjoy a night out.
"I heard a story about a young lady who was graduating high school in Winona," says Anna Sibenaller, director of Main Street Programs. "She said she could never see herself living in this town — until she went to Swinging in the Street. This event is what showed her that Winona is the kind of vibrant community where you can cultivate an exciting and fulfilling life for yourself."
It takes a village to put together events like this for the entire community to enjoy. It takes musicians, dancers, artists, and businesses all working together to make this town thrive. This year's event is made possible by Bay State Milling, Blooming Grounds Coffee House, Dahl Automotive, Miya Japanese Bistro, Nate & Ally's Frozen Treat Creations, Peter's Biergarten, River City Dancers/Breitlow Ballroom, Watlow, and the Winona Main Street Program.
For more information, please contact Molly and Stan Breitlow, River City Dancers/Breitlow Ballroom: rivercitydancers.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.