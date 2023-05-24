Swinging in the Street is bringing live jazz and swing dancing back to downtown Winona on Friday, June 9, at Third and Center streets. This free, outdoor dance party organized by by River City Dancers and the Winona Main Street Program will feature live big band music by Greg Balfany and members of the La Crosse Jazz Orchestra. Stan and Molly of the River City Dancers will offer a free swing dance lesson from 6-7 p.m. and the dance itself will run from 7-9 p.m. on Friday, June 9. Seating will be available.