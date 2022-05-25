Teen Press at Mid West Music Fest

Teen Press returned to Riverway this year after taking a brief hiatus due to COVID-19. Riverway Teen Press is a journalism group of 9th-12th graders who interview important people to hear their stories. This is the sixth year of Teen Press, and our area of focus was the Mid West Music Fest. The festival has brought local and regional acts to the Winona area for over 13 years.
The students were tasked with researching the festival, the bands, and those involved in the planning and running of the festival. Students then conducted interviews with the bands and had the opportunity to work with Emmy Award winning director and filmmaker David Brandvik, who filmed the student’s interviews.
Students had multiple options for final products. Some students chose to turn their interviews into print articles while others created podcasts and videos.
We were fortunate to receive a grant that helped us purchase three new computers and editing software. Students learned how to edit videos using professional editing software.
This has been a great experience, and we are happy to get back to hands-on work.
