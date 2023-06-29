Lanesboro Arts presents Minneapolis-based textile artist Sophia Munic as they recontextualize traditional sewing through improvisational quilting and how it can materialize gender euphoria as the Lanesboro Arts Artist-in-Residence from July 16-30, 2023.
During their residency at Lanesboro Arts, Sophia Munic will make a new quilt top for another large-scale quilt, exploring themes of comfort, memory, and gender. With workshop sessions for the community to learn about and participate in this art form, Sophia’s improvisational quilting will serve as a site for participants to share and explore identity together.
The general public can participate throughout the residency in a variety of ways, including a Welcome Potluck, improvisational quiltmaking workshops, and culminating in a Capstone Work-in-Progress Showing. All are welcome to join for any of the free public events happening.
Residency Events
• Tuesday, July 18, 6-7 p.m. — Welcome Potluck at Sons of Norway Lodge
• Saturday, July 22, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Improvisational Quilting as Stitching Identity Workshop
• Friday, July 28, 5-6 p.m. — Capstone/Work-in-Progress Happy Hour Showing at Sylvan Brewing
• Saturday, July 29, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Improvisational Quilting as Stitching Identity Workshop (continued)
Sophia Munic (they/them) recontextualizes traditional sewing and quilting techniques through soft sculptures that consider the ideas of comfort, memory, and gender through a queer lens. As an emerging artist motivated by fiber arts and social practice, they are investigating how these two fields can facilitate a community that uplifts LGBTQIA voices. With their work, they are exploring a visual language to abstract patterns to discuss gender beyond the binary. Based in Minneapolis, they have participated in shows and residencies throughout Minnesota and Washington State. Sophia is currently working on a series of quilts, “Hankerin’,” exploring the intersection of cowboy aesthetics, queer desire, and stitching gender.
Supported through 2024 by the Jerome Foundation, the Lanesboro Artist Residency Program awards two to three residencies per year to emerging artists with projects that activate the people and places of Lanesboro while instigating positive change. The program’s place-based and community-engaged focus is geared toward emerging artists that are driven to explore ways in which their work can be applied to the community and how Lanesboro’s rural community can inform their work. For more information, visit lanesboroarts.org or call 507-467-2446.
