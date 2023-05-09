From June 1-30 at the Winona Public Library in the Bell Art Room, Jamie Schwaba will exhibit original artwork created on top of sheet music and other printed materials. The works primarily use oil pastels, but many are multimedia, incorporating ink, colored pencils, acrylic paint pens, and ebony pencil. This is Schwaba’s first solo exhibition and will hopefully send visitors off humming familiar tunes after viewing art inspired by music. There is something for all ages, and many pieces have literary connections for bookworms, including Harry Potter and “The Little Prince,” as well as “Star Wars,” “The Little Mermaid,” and “E.T.” creations for movie buffs. The exhibit will also include Broadway-inspired pieces from “Rent,” “The Wizard of Oz,” and Schwaba’s original piece from the musical, “Show Boat,” that is currently showcased at the new Museum of Broadway in New York City.
Schwaba will host two visual art workshops open to the public at the Winona Public Library on June 15, 2023. A workshop for teens will be held from 2-3:30 p.m., and one for adults will be from 4:30-6 p.m. During the introductory workshops, students will have the opportunity to explore with oil pastels and accompanying materials. Participants will learn how to blend, scrumble, and more. At the completion, each artist will walk away with an original piece they created upon sheet music. There is no fee to participate in these workshops; however, space in limited, and preregistration through the Winona Public Library is required.
More information about the artist and her work can be found at linktr.ee/jamieschwaba.
For information about the Winona Public Library hours or to register for an art workshop, visit winona.lib.mn.us.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
