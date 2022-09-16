A new art show is opening in the Slaggie Family Lobby Gallery at the Winona County History Center. Explore “The Cherry Blossoms You Missed” by Kathleen Hawkes from September 23 through November 13. There will be a free opening reception on September 23 from 4-6 p.m.
“The Cherry Blossoms You Missed” is an exhibition of photographic works exploring loss. Through the series, Hawkes tells a personal narrative of the aftermath of the unexpected death of her dear friend. The works celebrate the beauty, complexity, and secrecy of an individual life. Hawkes is a visual artist. She teaches photography at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and lives with her family in Winona.
The Slaggie Family Lobby at the Winona County History Center is host to a local art gallery space in partnership with the River Arts Alliance (RAA). The Winona County Historical Society (WCHS) and RAA are partners to showcase Winona County’s cultural heritage through local art. These amazing works might just become heirlooms and messengers to future historians.
Gallery shows are free to view. Artwork is for sale, benefitting the WCHS and the artist. Regular museum admission applies for the History Center main exhibition hall and archives. The WCHS is online at www.winonahistory.org or call 507-454-2723 for more information. The Winona County History Center is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.