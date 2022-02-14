Hear a voice, flute, and piano concert, “The First Birdsongs of Spring,” Saturday, February 19, at 3 p.m. at Old Main in Galesville presented by University of Wisconsin-La Crosse students Selah-Marie Castellano, of Beaver Dam, Wis., Mackenzie Taylor, of Chilton, Wis., and Agnes Murphy, of La Crosse, Wis. Genres will range from classical to jazz standards with some pieces that fall somewhere in between. It will be a fun, cheery set for people to enjoy this time of year.
This concert represents the student segment of Old Main’s “Gale Star” program that provides university students the joy of showcasing their work at Old Main for public enjoyment.
A Fiber Arts show is on display in the gallery space that features the weaving of Susan Frame, knitting and collage by Pat Malone, and the crochet work of Darlene Wells, brought together by Sue Byom.
Admission is $10 at the door, $5 for college students, and free to people in high school and younger. Masks are strongly recommended. The venue is located at 20869 College Avenue in Galesville.
