The Winona Arts Center, at 228 East Fifth Street in Winona, is please to present a concert featuring Miss Myra and The Good Time Gals on March 12, 2022.
Where good music and good times come together — The Good Time Gals is a fresh, fun, vintage inspired trio with modern sensibilities. Miss Myra, Debbie Briggs, and Beth Varela deliver a one-of-a-kind musical performance of originals featuring tight vocal harmonies, the swing guitar stylings of Miss Myra, and the inspired bass and rhythm accompaniment of Beth Varela on cello and cajón. Their music is peppered with influences of blues, hot club jazz, western swing, old country, and popular music of the ‘20s, ‘30s, and ‘40s, and is certain to delight audiences near and far.
Music starts at 7 p.m. and the coffeehouse and gallery open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Advance tickets are available at Hardt’s Music, 115 East Fifth Street in Winona, through March 11 at 4 p.m. or through Eventbrite.com. A portion of the Winter Music Series is funded through Winona Affinity Federal Credit Union.
Please note proof of vaccines or a negative test taken within 72 hours of event and masks are required for all large attendance programs.
For more information on this concert and other offerings through the Winona Arts Center, visit winonaarts.org.
