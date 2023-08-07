The Winona Arts Center is pleased to present The Good Time Gals in concert on August 18, 2023, at 7 p.m. The Good Time Gals is a fresh, fun, vintage group with modern sensibilities — where good music and good times come together.
As the frontwomen, Miss Myra and Debbie Briggs deliver a one-of-a-kind musical performance featuring tight vocal harmonies and complimented by the swing guitar stylings of Miss Myra and the sweet fiddle sounds of Alissa Jacobsen (Mississippi Hot Club). Their rhythm section queen Beth Varela plays the part of bassist on a cello and somehow does percussion all at the same time.
Their playful and complex arrangements draw from old blues, hot club jazz, western swing, old country, and the popular music of the 20s, 30s, and 40s.
Music starts at 7 p.m., and the coffeehouse opens at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Advance tickets are available at Hardt’s Music, 115 East Fifth Street, or through Eventbrite.com.
For more information on this concert and other offerings through the Winona Arts Center, visit winonaarts.org.
