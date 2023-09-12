The Fountain City Business and Community Group is proud to present music by The Guilty Kilts on Thursday, September 21, at the final "Rhythms by the River" event of the summer.
The Guilts Kilts will be bringing Celtic favorites, sing-alongs, and many more shenanigans to Fountain City; kilts are encouraged, but not required. Betty's Tacos food truck and Two Scoops and a Bar ice cream truck will be on site with great food and desserts. The fun begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Fountain City Community Park.
Free music is made possible by local area business sponsors, including September's presenting sponsor The Monarch Public House of Fountain City, the oldest continually operating tavern in Wisconsin.
Bring your lawn chair or blanket, and enjoy an evening of family-friendly fun, free music, great food, and community connections. For the entire Rhythms by the River lineup and other local events, follow the group at www.facebook.com/FCBCgroup.
