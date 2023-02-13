The local community theater, Sugarloaf Theatre, is currently in rehearsals for its winter production of “The Rainbow Fish.” The show has a small cast of volunteer community members of many different ages. This amazing cast will have public performances on February 25 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and February 26 at 2 p.m. at Bluffview Montessori School.
“The Rainbow Fish” is a play adapted from a well-known children's book that tells a wonderful story about sharing and friendship. The play tells the same story and even adds in some fun new aspects like audience participation and fun new characters. Sugarloaf Theatre invites all ages in the community to come see this fantastic under the sea adventure. If you'd like to buy tickets in advance or make a donation, you can go to Sugarloaf Theatre's link tree, linktr.ee/sugarloaftheatre, or email seamusschwaba@gmail.com with any questions.
