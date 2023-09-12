Coleridge’s “The Rime of the Ancient Mariner” will be presented as a dramatic reading with musical accompaniment and gallery projections of the original illustrations by Gustave Doré at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum on Friday, September 15. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and the performance is at 7:30 p.m. in Gallery 4. This event is part of The Big Catch Look Preview.
Performers and producers include Ken McCullough, the principal reader; Luke Thering, music director, composer, and piano; Rachael Ryan, cello; Hans Heukeshoven, drums and percussion; Bob Stuber and Jim Reineke, sound; Orion McCullough-Smith, projectionist; Judy Myers, director; and Dr. Emilio DeGrazia, introduction.
“The Rime of the Ancient Mariner” is one of the great poems in the English language and set the tone for such classics as “Frankenstein” and “Moby Dick,” and, more recently, “Pirates of the Caribbean.”
Tickets are available at mmam.org or 507-474-4626.
This activity is made possible through a grant from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council in cooperation with a private foundation.
The project is co-sponsored by the Minnesota Marine Art Museum.
