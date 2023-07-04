Theatre du Mississippi will be holding auditions for the upcoming performance of the play, “Return Engagement,” written by Kathleen Peterson. Auditions will be held on Sunday, July 9, from 3-5 p.m. and on Monday, July 10, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Curiosi-Tea House, 901 West Fifth Street, in Winona. No preparation is needed, but please bring conflicts for August through October 15. Performances are planned for September 29 to October 1 and from October 6-8.
The play explores an older gay male actor’s struggle with multiple sclerosis and the necessity of moving home to receive help from his family. Richard is from a very small town and has lived in New York for decades. He’s kept his family at a distance since he moved away. The story arc explores how his M.S. opens unexpected windows in his life while still recognizing his complex struggle with the disease. As he is drawn into directing a community play in his hometown, Richard comes to understand that it’s never too late to discover a new perspective on one’s own family or hometown and that navigating a serious chronic illness has challenges but also unexpected rewards.
Act one takes place in Olivia’s New York apartment. The rest of the play is set in an empty store front in Mill Bluff, Wis.
Character descriptions:
Richard Dayton, male — 60s, gay; a stage actor with advancing multiple sclerosis.
Olivia Bolton, female — 50s to early 60s; a stage actress with a waning career; Richard’s best friend.
Jake Nelson, male — college age; Richard’s nephew.
Marian Luvinski, female — around 50; Richard’s sister-in-law.
Christine Nelson — around 50; Richard’s younger sister.
Sophia Vasquez — around 15; actor in the community theatre play.
