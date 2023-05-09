Theatre du Mississippi is producing the play “Angel Street” by Patrick Hamilton. Performances will be at Winona Senior High School, 901 Gilmore Avenue, in Winona on May 18 and 19 at 7 p.m. and on May 20 at 2 p.m. Originally entitled “Gas Light,” this play was the inspiration for the term “gaslighting,” which means to manipulate someone over a long period of time, leading the victim to question their memories and mental stability.
“Angel Street” follows Jack and Bella Manningham and the mystery of a brutal murder that occurred in their new home many years ago. Presale tickets are $15 on Eventbrite or at Chapter 2 Bookstore. Tickets at the door are $20.
Founded in 1997 and incorporated in 1998, Theatre du Mississippi is committed to the development and production of high-quality programs in the performing arts, particularly shows that simultaneously entertain and enlighten our audiences. It is our aim to integrate artistic excellence and originality with a sense of community in the Winona area and beyond.
