Theatre du Mississippi will hold auditions for an upcoming play, “Machinal,” on October 2 and 3. The play will be performed on November 11-13, and auditions will be held at the Mason Lodge at 925 West Fifth Street in Winona from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, and 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Monday, October 3.
Playwright Sophie Treadwell established a place for herself in theatre history with the expressionist play, “Machinal.” Influenced by industrialization, World War I, and first-wave feminism, the play explores a young woman’s struggle to maintain her humanity. Like many people, the main character faces choices regarding work, family, marriage, pregnancy, and the future. Society sets this young woman on a track that finds her defective and leads to her rejection. Or did she bring it on herself?
If you have questions text or leave a voicemail at 507-218-7767 and someone will get back to you.
