Theatre du Mississippi will hold auditions on September 24 and 26 for a new production of the play “Sometimes There’s Wine” by Shanan Custer and Carolyn Pool.
The show is a compilation of short scenes with multiple characters. The authors originally wrote the script for themselves to perform but are excited to have other performers bring their words to life. Characters vary from siblings to strangers. Auditions are open to women and non-binary individuals of any race and ethnicity.
Time commitment is between 2-3 hours a week, depending on what number or roles performers accept.
Auditions will be held on Sunday, September 24 from 3-5 p.m. and Tuesday, September 26, from 5-7 p.m. at Curiosi-Tea (901 West Fifth Streeet, Winona).
Video auditions are welcome and can be sent to theatredumiss@gmail.com before Tuesday, September 26 at 5 p.m.
No preparation is needed for auditions. Sides will be provided for cold reads.
Performances are on November 3 and 4 at 7 p.m., November 5 at 2 p.m., November 10 and 11 at 7 p.m., and November 12 at 2 p.m. at the Valencia Arts Center (1164 West Howard Street Winona).
Please direct your questions to Kara Eggers, via text/voicemail at 507-218 -7767 or through email at theatredumiss@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.