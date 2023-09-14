Theatre du Mississippi is pleased to kick off its 25th anniversary season with “Return Engagement,” a work by local playwright Kathleen Kenney-Peterson.
Michael Fitzpatrick, a favorite actor of Winona’s Great River Shakespeare Festival, will play the lead role.
The play tells the story of Richard, a gay New York stage actor who has developed multiple sclerosis and is forced to move back to his small Minnesota hometown. It explores his struggles dealing with a chronic illness and the difficulties of reconnecting with his family, who now are tasked with helping him. With honesty and humor, the play explores how a life-changing event can open unexpected windows in one’s life, and that it’s never too late to discover a new perspective on one’s family relationships or even one’s hometown.
Director Daryl Lanz, owner of Chapter 2 Books in Winona, has directed several local plays in the past. “Working on a new play can be challenging but also very exciting,” Lanz says. “Knowing that the cast and crew are the first group to take on this work is a very special feeling.” Theatre Du Mississippi advises that the play contains adult language throughout.
Tickets for “Return Engagement” are $15 online at Eventbrite, $15 cash or check at Chapter 2 Books (125 East Third Street in Winona) and at No Name Bar (252 East Third Street, Winona), or $20 at the door.
Performances of “Return Engagement” will be held at the Valencia Arts Center, 1164 West Howard Street, on the following dates: Friday and Saturday, September 29 and 30, at 7 p.m.; Sunday, October 1, at 2 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, October 6 and 7, at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, October 8, at 2 p.m. For more information, please email theatredumiss@gmail.com or call 507-218-7767.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
