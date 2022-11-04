The cast of “Machinal” by Sophie Treadwell is busy mastering lines, crafting characters, and finding emotionally charged moments in scenes. Theatre du Mississippi is producing the play, which will be performed on Friday, November 11, at 7 p.m., on Saturday, November 12, at 7 p.m., and on Sunday, November 13, at 2 p.m. The cast includes Beth Pekar, as the Young Woman, and in various roles: Daryl Lanz, Noah Nelson, Sontha Reine, Leslie Albers, Adam Muschler, Tom Hill, Lynn Carlson, and Cynthia Knouft. The production is under the direction of Valerie Williams.
Playwright Sophie Treadwell established a place for herself in theatre history with the expressionist play, “Machinal.” Influenced by industrialization, World War I, and first-wave feminism, the play explores a young woman’s struggle to maintain her humanity. Like many people, the main character faces choices regarding work, family, marriage, pregnancy, and the future. Society sets this young woman on a track that finds her defective and leads to her rejection. Or did she bring it on herself?
"Machinal" will be performed at the Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts, 1164 West Howard Street in Winona. Tickets are $15 on eventbrite. For content warnings and other questions, please email theatredumiss@gmail.com, or text/leave a voicemail at 507-218-7767, and someone will get back to you.
