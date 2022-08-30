“Shipwrecked: An Entertainment” is a play that demands imagination from the production team, performers, and the audience. For this reason, every production and every performance is especially unique and magical. The cast is made up of three actors. The main character, Louis du Rougemont, tells the story of his life. He is aided by two actors who play all the other people Louis encounters in his travels from Victorian England to exotic islands and elsewhere. The play is based on a real man whose stories blur the line between fact and fiction.
Performances will be on the Cal Fremling Boat (2 Johnson Street, Winona) on Saturday, September 10, at 1 p.m., and on Sunday, September 11, at 1 p.m.
Advance tickets are $25, and tickets at the dock are $30. To purchase in advance, call 507-218-7767.
