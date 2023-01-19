“Things I’ve Seen,” a photo exhibit by Steve Schild, runs from February 3 through March 19, 2023, at the Winona Art Center (WAC), 228 East Fifth Street, with an opening reception from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023. The exhibit can be viewed during gallery hours, which are Wednesdays from 3-6 p.m. and Sundays from 1-4 p.m.
Schild is a hobbyist photographer who takes his camera along while walking and biking around Winona, shooting mainly around Lake Winona and railroad tracks running through the city. His works include local scenes, views of manhole covers and railroad car art, and close-ups of frost on windows, insects, and flowers.
Schild said, “Part of photography’s fun for me is the surprise. I never know what I’ll run into on my close-to-home travels, and I never really know what I’ve got in any shot until I’ve looked at it closely. A couple of what I consider my most interesting photos succeed because of something I didn’t know was in the frame when I shot. Sometimes it’s serendipity, pure and simple. Even when it’s nothing but luck, though, I’ve always thought that since bad luck counts, good luck should count too.”
His work has been featured in the Star Tribune of Minneapolis, the Rochester (Minn.) Post Bulletin, the Winona Senior Friendship Center, and the Page Theatre and the Lillian Davis Hogan Gallery at Saint Mary's University. Schild, a retired faculty member of Saint Mary's, has published three books of poetry.
Masks are encouraged but not required. For more information on this event and other events at the Winona Arts Center, please visit our website at www.winonaarts.org.
