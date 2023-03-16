Richard Spiller, a local potter from Wisconsin, will present a sgraffito tile workshop on March 25, 2023, from 1-3 p.m. at the Winona Arts Center, 228 East Fifth Street. Sgraffito (in Italian, meaning to scratch) is a technique produced by applying a drawing to a hard red clay pottery piece and then scratching off parts of the layer to create contrasting images and patterns that reveal the clay color underneath. The tile is an eight-inch square, and a simple design works best for this project. Students can bring their own drawings or use those provided. The tiles will be fired at Spiller’s studio and returned to participants at a later date. The cost for this workshop is $30 for members of WAC and $35 for nonmembers.

To register, contact Jen Benson at jsbenson50@gmail.com.

Masks are encouraged but not required. 

For more information on this class and other offerings through the Winona Arts Center, visit www.winonaarts.org.