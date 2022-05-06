The Bluff Country Gathering takes place in Lanesboro, May 19-22. Workshops for fully registered participants take place on May 20-21. A concert on Friday, May 20, and a barn dance on Saturday, May 21, are open to the public at the Lanesboro Community Center at 8 p.m. each night. Master traditional musicians from around the country are featured both nights along with renowned square dance caller Brian DeMarcus on Saturday. Old time fiddles, banjos, guitars and singing make for a fun time for all ages. More information is available at www.boveeheil.com/bluff-country-gathering.htm.