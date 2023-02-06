The Trail Running Film Festival is back on tour and coming to Winona on Saturday, March 18, for a great night of films, inspiration, and community. Everyone is invited to celebrate running as a universal practice. Come explore our collective and individual potential, and let's pursue our wildest dreams. The festival team is excited to bring stories from around the world by filmmakers sharing their work of adventure, inclusivity, wilderness, art, and diversity across the trail and ultra community.
Join us at the Winona History Center for an evening of films, friends, and fun. There will be appetizers from Muddled Thyme along with a cash bar. There will be a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle during the film festival as well. This event will raise funds for The Storm Trail Race Series, a nonprofit trail race company that puts on events to encourage people to get outside and on the trails while raising awareness and money for local youth mental health programs. Since its inception in 2019, the organization has donated over $25,000 to local nonprofit organizations, including Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center, Family & Children’s Center, and the Mini-Donut Foundation.
Films will run around two hours with a 30-minute intermission. Contact rd@thestormtrs.com with questions. For more information and to order tickets, visit runsignup.com/TicketEvent/TrailFilmFestival.
