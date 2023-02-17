Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge invites you to enjoy the beauty of winter on a luminary hike on Saturday, February 25, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. Snowshoe or hike on a self-guided luminary hike at Pine Creek Dike trail. This unique, after-dark experience is free, entirely outdoors, and open to all ages. Refuge trails and grounds are closed after sunset beyond these special events. Snowshoes will be available to borrow for no extra charge.
2023 Refuge photo contest
The Friends of Trempealeau will be hosting a photo contest to recognize nature photographers and showcase the beauty of the refuge. The contest runs the length of the calendar year with multiple categories available. The entry deadline is December 1, 2023.
For more information, visit fws.gov/refuge/trempealeau.
