On Saturday, May 6, two new exhibitions under the theme of Fauna will open at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum (MMAM) in Winona. Jubilantly eclectic paper mâché sculptural works march through the gallery in an installation by St. Paul, Minn., artist Lix Sexton titled, “Out of Water.” Concurrently, San Francisco-based ceramicist Courtney Mattison opens a solo exhibition titled, “Undercurrent,” that reminds us of the fragile beauty of living coral reefs. The Opening Weekend for both exhibitions will include the First Look Preview Party on Friday, May 5, Member & Media Day and an Artist Inclusive Tour by Liz Sexton on Saturday, May 6, and Friends & Family Day on May 7.
On Friday, May 5, MMAM will hold the First Look Preview Party for the Fauna suite of exhibitions. Attendees will have a chance to see the exhibitions first before they officially open on May 6. The evening will feature a spirited and spirit-free bar by Sanborn Canoe, Co; small bites by Blue Heron Coffeehouse; staged social hosted by Andy DuCett; a gallery performance by woolen lover; Fauna Fluxus by Flyway Dance; and a dancehall shakedown by DJ Rhumpshaker. Tickets may be purchased in advance at MMAM.org, and are $15, and $10 for MMAM members.
Saturday, May 6, celebrates the official opening of “Undercurrent” and “Out of Water” with Member & Media Day. This special day celebrates MMAM’s members! All members will receive an extra 10% off in the MMAM store, and there will be discounts offered for visitors who wish to become MMAM members. Liz Sexton will be leading an Artist Inclusive tour at 1 p.m.; a ticketed opportunity to meet the artist in an intimate capacity and tour the installation. You do not need to be a MMAM member to attend this day.
The weekend will conclude with Friends & Family Day on Sunday, May 7. This day is aimed at groups visiting MMAM, to connect with the artworks and with each other. Groups can work together to complete a special animal-themed scavenger hunt for a prize. All family and friend groups are just $20 per group on this day.
This project is presented by MMAM, with support in part from the museum board of directors, the Elizabeth Calendar King Foundation, Gundersen Medical Foundation, Winona Foundation, the Winona Community Foundation, and other generous sustaining contributions from foundations, corporations, individuals, members and volunteers. Special thanks to our sponsors and partners, Lake and Company (media partner), and the Blue Heron Coffeehouse (hospitality partner). This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a Minnesota State Arts Board Operating Support grant, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts & cultural heritage fund.
The Minnesota Marine Art Museum is a nonprofit art museum that engages visitors in meaningful visual art experiences through education and exhibitions that explore the ongoing and historic human relationship with water. Located in Winona, the purpose-built museum is located on the banks of the Mississippi River and boasts six galleries, an educational and events space, and a destination retail shop on its seven-acre riverside campus. It is through this surprising diversity that MMAM is not only describing what marine art is, but pushing the boundaries of what marine art can be.
