The Winona County History Center Art Gallery in partnership with the River Arts Alliance (RAA) has some new shows coming up. You could be part of one.
Now through April 24 — “Winona Impressions - Winona Expressions” by Joan Porter-Einsman — Joan was an art instructor at the University of Minnesota and several other colleges and art centers in Minnesota and Wisconsin. She is an active art exhibitor in the United States, Canada, and Europe. History, personal experiences, and nature inspire Joan’s work. Joan uses ink, watercolor, acrylic, and often mixed media.
April 29 - June 12 — “Rock and Roll to Realism” by Kathy Kovala — opening reception on April 29, 4-6 p.m. — Kathy has a genuine passion for painting with watercolor. She likes adventure and the medium of watercolor provides that ongoing challenge — even the name of the show refers to her unique technique of painting. She loves to create paintings that evoke a response from viewers, similar to those that have inspired her.
Call for art — Shakespeare Inspired Group Show — application due May 1, 2022 — Winona County Historical Society and RAA are seeking artists to apply to exhibit artwork inspired by William Shakespeare. The show is open for professional, emerging, and hobbyist artists of all ages. Submit up to two Shakespeare-inspired works for consideration by May 1, 2022. Log on winonahistory.org/artists to apply for this fun group show that will be June 17 through July 31.
Artists will also be selected in early May for scheduling shows in 2023. Apply by May 1 for this round of gallery show selections.
The history center is open daily 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find the Winona County Historical Society online at www.winonahistory.org or call 507-454-2723 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.