The Winona Arts Center, 228 East Fifth Street, is pleased to offer a Valentine Free Ink Day on February 4, 2023. You can drop in anytime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Come and learn how to make Valentine-themed monoprints on our press. You can create your own artwork using stencils and other materials while learning the monoprint process. Come and make a valentine for someone you love.
There is no experience necessary, and all the materials are provided. Both adults and children are welcome. Children under age 12 must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, contact Jen Benson at jsbenson50@gmail.com.
Masks are encouraged but not required.
For information on this event and other activities at the Winona Arts Center, please visit our website at www.winonaarts.org.
