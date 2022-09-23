“Shake, Rattle and Roll: Winona County in the 1950s” is the 2022 Voices from the Past Cemetery Walk theme. Take a walk into the past with the Winona County Historical Society autumn fundraiser event that brings stories of Winona County to life with community actors. Join us in beautiful Woodlawn Cemetery to learn more about local history in a fun and unique way.
Allow at least 90 minutes to take the self-guided tour through Woodlawn. Community actors are found by graves portraying people of our past and the stories they share. Each year is different. For 2022, we will be highlighting people, events, and life in the 1950s. Guides will also be throughout the cemetery to offer more information and help you find your way. Just be sure to wear your hiking rather than blue suede shoes. Cannot make the walk? Then join us for an indoor accessible performance of all the sites at the History Center.
The accessible performance at the Winona County History Center is on Wednesday, October 5, starting at 6 p.m. The cemetery walk in Woodlawn Cemetery is on Saturday, October 8, and Sunday, October 9, from 12-5 p.m.
Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students, and $3 for youth 4 to 12 years old and is taken at the event. Voices From the Past is proudly sponsored by Merchants Bank.
Mark your calendars for this favorite community event held the second weekend of October each year. The Winona County Historical Society is online at www.winonahistory.org, or call 507-454-2723 for more information. The Winona County History Center is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.