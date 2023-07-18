The Winona County Historical Society (WCHS)’s annual fundraiser event, Voices from the Past Cemetery Walk, uses over 100 volunteers. The multi-day event sees area students for field trips during the mornings of October 4-6, hosts an accessible performance at the History Center the evening of October 5, and welcomes crowds of visitors at Woodlawn Cemetery for the main event on the weekend of October 7 and 8.
Volunteer as an actor. The Cemetery Walk actors are not always professionals. Most are community members and are of all ages, having a great time sharing local history. WCHS provides coaching, and it’s a great way to make some new friends.
Volunteer as a guide. Guides lead groups of students during the field trip days and help direct roaming visitors during the public cemetery walk on the weekend.
Volunteer at the admission desk or parking areas. Take admission during the event or help direct cars in the parking areas on the weekend.
All volunteer roles have shifts, and you do not have to work every day of the event. This community event truly takes a community. Contact Jennifer Weaver at educator@winonahistory.org, or call 507-454-223, ext. 3, and she will get you connected with event committee members for the roles you are interested in.
Learn more by visiting the Winona County Historical Society online at winonahistory.org.
