The Wabasha Street Trio will be in concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Winona Arts Center, 228 East Fifth Street. The coffeehouse and gallery will open at 6 p.m.
Sharing music, friendship, and family ties for over 25 years, the Wabasha Street Trio formalized their collaboration in 2013 by presenting “For Our Fathers,” a celebration of the musical inspiration that flowered under the guidance of their musical fathers.
The trio, comprised of Nancy Edstrom Bachler, on piano, Heidi Guenther Ryan, on violin, and Rachael Ryan Dahlgren, on cello, performs music from the classical through contemporary piano trio literature, traditional song literature, and original arrangements of sacred hymn tunes. Noted for both their evident warmth and humor, the trio delights in interacting with their audiences, providing historical and musical background as well as contextual highlights to their listeners.
Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Tickets are available at Hardt’s Music, 115 East Third Street, until 4 p.m. on March 17, or on Eventbrite.
Masks are encouraged but not required. For more information on this event and other events at the Winona Arts Center, please visit our website at www.winonaarts.org.
