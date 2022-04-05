The Winona Arts Center (WAC), at 228 East Fifth in Winona, is pleased to feature the Wabasha Street Trio on April 9 at 7 p.m.
The trio — comprised of Nancy Edstrom Bachler, piano; Heidi Guenther Ryan, violin; and Rachael Ryan Dahlgren, cello — performs music from the classical through contemporary piano trio literature, traditional song literature, and original arrangements of sacred hymn tunes.
Sharing music, friendship, and family ties for over 25 years, the Wabasha Street Trio formalized their corroboration in 2013 while presenting “For Our Fathers,” a celebration of the musical inspiration that flowered under the guidance of their musical fathers. Noted for both their evident warmth and humor, the trio delights in interacting with their audiences, providing historical and musical background as well as contextual highlights to their listeners.
Music starts at 7 p.m. and the coffeehouse and gallery open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Advance tickets are available at Hardt’s Music, 115 East Third or through Eventbrite.com. A portion of the Music Series is funded through Winona Affinity Federal Credit Union. Please note face masks are required. For more information on this concert and other offerings through the Winona Arts Center, visit winonaarts.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.