‘Washington,’ loaned paintings leaving MMAM

So long, George. One of two surviving versions of the iconic painting “Washington Crossing the Delaware” left Winona’s Minnesota Marine Art Museum (MMAM) last month and is now up for auction. Christie’s auction house estimates it may go for $15-20 million.
MMAM has its own permanent collection as well as traveling exhibits, but “Washington” was one of numerous paintings on loan to the museum from collectors Bob Kierlin and Mary Burrichter. Kierlin and Burrichter said they are pulling all of their loaned paintings from MMAM with plans to move some to a proposed new music hall and art gallery in downtown Winona — dubbed Minnesota Masterpiece Hall — while selling others to raise funds for that venue.
It marks a change for both the collectors and the museum. Kierlin and Burrichter said they’re changing their focus to Masterpiece Hall with hopes to draw many new visitors to Winona, while MMAM Executive Director Scott Pollock said the museum is looking to broaden the types of artwork it shares and the audiences it appeals to.
Since it came to Winona in 2015, “Washington Crossing the Delaware ‘’ has been one of the most famous and recognizable paintings at MMAM. “We enjoyed exhibiting this iconic, historic, and popular painting,” Pollock said in a statement. “It paired well with many other artists we have and have had on display, including historical works of art by Pablo Picasso, Marc Chagall, Claude Monet, Georgia O’Keefe, Mary Cassatt, John James Audubon, and James Hope.”
“Needless to say, it broke our heart,” Pollock said of “Washington” leaving the museum. Still, he said in an interview, it’s a normal part of museum work: collectors loan pieces, and someday they want them back. Even with traveling exhibits, it’s sad to see them go, he added.
“We were so grateful and honored to display this great work of art,” MMAM Communications Manager Caitlin Crouchet said. She added, “We think the addition of Minnesota Masterpiece Hall will be great for the arts ecosystem in Winona.”
Burrichter and Kierlin were founders of the MMAM. Kierlin is also one of the founders of Fastenal, and the planned site of Masterpiece Hall is adjacent to his recent Main Square Community building on Main Street downtown.
Asked why he was selling “Washington,” Kierlin said in an interview, “What we came to appreciate is that we had a significant investment in our art collection, which was done to foster economic development for Winona, with hoping that [the paintings] being on exhibit here in Winona it would attract tourism here to the Winona area. And as it turned out, the number of visitors to the MMAM, where our collection is held, has been about 30,000 a year, rather than our hoped for 80-100,000 visitors a year, which says the investment that we have could be better used in other areas here in Winona for economic development. And that led to the inauguration of the plans for Minnesota Masterpiece Hall, which will combine some of our art which will remain, as well as a concert hall that we think will attract many tourists.”
“30,000 visitors a year is pretty significant for any museum located 2-3 hours outside a metro market,” Pollock said. He said the museum has done a wonderful job to date of fulfilling its mission — connecting people to great art inspired by water — and is excited to grow its audience, as well.
Kierlin and Burrichter said their goal is for Masterpiece Hall to feature world-class classical musicians and draw people from across North America. “Our goal with the MMAM was to bring in people internationally and nationally, and the museum is going more towards attracting regional people … even the Winona people with the dollar Saturdays,” Burrichter said.
MMAM has featured work by national and international figures, and Pollock said it plans to bring in more national artwork. Museum staff members are also proud of their work to collaborate with regional and local organizations and expand access to the museum with $1 admissions, live music, and activities on its Seasonal Saturdays. The last event in March drew 775 people in one day, Pollock said. The next one is May 14.
Kierlin and Burrichter said they own roughly 200 paintings that were or still are on loan to the MMAM and have donated another 130 pieces to the museum’s collection, as well as contributing to an MMAM endowment fund. They said they would sell most of the American art in their collection — with the exception of Winslow Homer pieces — while retaining some of their European artwork for display at Masterpiece Hall. Burrichter said that they began recalling loaned pieces from the museum in January, a process that will continue in the coming weeks and months.
The sales will help fund Masterpiece Hall, Kierlin and Burrichter said, adding that that was part of the reason for selling the pieces now. “To pay for the Minnesota Masterpiece Hall and some other development ideas we have in Winona, in terms of education and other functions, we are going to be selling most of our American collection,” Kierlin said. Burrichter added, “Instead of having it in art, that money is really going to be transferred to the new project.” Construction is expected to cost up to $35 million.
“It’s bittersweet with deaccessioning,” Burrichter said. “Each one of these [paintings] I’ve had an emotional attachment to … I’ve had to put my emotion on the new project and treat this as a business because it is part of the business of the new project.”
A major part of what makes Winona’s economy strong, Kierlin said, is that “we have so much that brings outside dollars into the community.” His goal with Masterpiece Hall is to build on that by bringing in more visitors and commerce.
While some fan favorites are leaving, there’s still plenty to see at MMAM, the founding collectors and museum staff said. The museum walls are still full of art, and if someone wasn’t familiar with the paintings, they probably wouldn’t notice anything was missing, Burrichter said.
On May 18, MMAM will announce further plans for its future, including steps “to diversify the museum’s collecting strategies and expand its exhibiting partners.” That will include work to display more artwork from other institutions’ collections, Pollock said, noting, “Ninety-five percent of museum art collections are sitting in basements.”
MMAM also wants to broaden its audience. Right now, the museum appeals primarily to art history aficionados and lovers of maritime heritage, Pollock said. But there are many more audiences the museum could serve, as well, he explained. The “Cloth as Community: Hmong Textiles in America” exhibit that runs through May 22 brought in an entirely different crowd, for example. “We are just starting to peel back … and understand, what are the other red carpets we want to roll out,” Pollock said.
“There is always a constant story to be told about great art inspired by water,” Pollock said. “It’s never dominated by one particular piece or artist or narrative.” He continued, “We are so grateful to have had works like this, and we are so grateful to have had great investors in the organization … They and the other contributors who created this space have created a great foundation for [the museum’s] existence beyond the paintings on loan.”
