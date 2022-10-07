Watercolorist Faye Schoen has space in her watercolor class at the Winona Arts Center (WAC), 228 East Fifth Street in Winona, on Saturday, October 15, from 1-4:30 p.m. The cost for each class is $35 for WAC members and $40 for non-members. Abstract holly will be the painting.
The class fee includes all materials along with a small snack, coffee, or tea. The fee is non-refundable. Checks for class fees should be made payable to the Winona Arts Center and mailed to the center at 228 East Fifth Street prior to the start of the class. To register for classes, contact Faye at fschoen300@gmail.com.
Ms. Schoen is a member of the Winona Arts Center, River Arts Alliance, and La Crosse Society of Arts and Crafts. She participates in weekly painting sessions at Mississippi Mornings Studio.
Masks are encouraged but not required.
For more information on these classes or other activities at the Winona Arts Center, please visit www.winonaarts.org.
