Watercolorist Faye Schoen will be offering two classes at the Winona Arts Center, 228 East Fifth Street, on September 23 or 24 from 1-4:30 p.m. The cost for each class is $40. The subject will be "Sunset on the Mississippi.”
The class fee includes all materials along with a small snack and coffee or tea. The fee is nonrefundable. Checks for class fees should be made payable to the Winona Arts Center and mailed to the Center at 228 East Fifth Street prior to the start of the class. To register for classes, contact Faye at fschoen300@gmail.com.
Ms. Schoen is a member of the Winona Arts Center, River Arts Alliance, and La Crosse Society of Arts and Crafts. She participates in weekly painting sessions at Mississippi Mornings Studio.
Masks are encouraged but not required.
For more information on these classes or other activities at the Winona Arts Center, please visit www.winonaarts.org.
