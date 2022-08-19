The 2022-2023 Watkins Gallery exhibition season kicks off with a series of exquisite drawings by Minnesota-based artist Kristen Lowe. The artist combines carving techniques on basswood with highly-detailed charcoal renderings in landscapes that seek to reconnect us with the natural world and provide a respite from the technological systems that seem to close in on us more every day.
“Battle at the River Bottom” is on view at the Watkins Gallery at Winona State University’s Watkins Hall from August 22 to September 21. Lowe will give an artist talk in the Science Laboratory Center, Room 120, at 5 p.m. on September 21, to be immediately followed at the Watkins Gallery by a reception from 6-7 p.m. All Watkins Gallery programming is free and open to the public. The Watkins Gallery is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
