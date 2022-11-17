The Watkins Gallery (in Watkins Hall) at Winona State University presents new work by Anne George. The exhibition, “Proximities,” includes a range of fiber-based works as well as sculpture. George's practice makes use of a wide range of materials, embracing different artistic gestures and histories. George will give a short talk about her work in the Watkins Gallery at 3 p.m. on November 30. Refreshments will be served.
“Proximities” is on view at the Watkins Gallery from November 16 to December 10. All Watkins Gallery programming is free and open to the public. The Watkins Gallery is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
